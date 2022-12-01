Bombay HC asks how plea against Maha Guv's remarks on Shivaji Maharaj, Savitribai Phule is public interest litigation

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Abhay Ahuja also asked the petitioner how the court could pass orders restraining the governor from speaking

Bombay High Court. File Pic

The Bombay High Court on Thursday sought to know from a social worker how his plea against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's recent remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and social reformer Savitiribai Phule was a public interest litigation.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Abhay Ahuja also asked the petitioner how the court could pass orders restraining the governor from speaking.

The PIL, filed by one Deepak Mavla through his advocate Nitin Satpute, sought impeachment proceedings to be initiated against Koshyari for his alleged defamatory and mocking statements against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and social reformers Savitribai Phule and Jyotiba Phule.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj icon of olden days, says Governor BS Koshyari

The plea also sought a direction from HC to Koshyari to not make any such comments in future that would lower the dignity of the governor's office.

Satpute on Thursday mentioned the PIL before the bench seeking urgent hearing.

"How is this a public interest litigation? And can we restrain?" Chief Justice Datta asked.

The court said it would peruse the petition and then decide when to post the matter for hearing.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.