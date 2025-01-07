Breaking News
Bombay HC takes suo motu cognisance on tourist vehicles blocking tigress' path in Maharashtra sanctuary

Updated on: 07 January,2025 12:55 PM IST  |  Nagpur
mid-day online correspondent |

The HC took suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the videos and news reports on the incident. Four drivers and guides involved in the incident were suspended for three months by the state forest department on Monday

Representational Pic/Mahesh Yadav

The Bombay High Court has taken a dim view of an incident where safari vehicles carrying tourists obstructed the movement of a tigress and her cubs in Maharashtra's Umred-Pauni-Karhandla Sanctuary on New Year's eve, reported news agency PTI.


Justices Nitin Sambre and Vrushali Joshi of the HC's Nagpur bench issued notice to the state's principal chief conservator of forests on Monday to seek a detailed affidavit on action taken and preventive measures.


The bench will hear the plea on Wednesday.


In the viral videos of the December 31, 2024 incident, safari vehicles are seen crowding around the tigress, identified as F-2, and her five cubs from both sides of a road in the buffer zone of the sanctuary to help tourists capture their photos and videos, PTI stated.

The HC took suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the videos and news reports on the incident.

Four drivers and guides involved in the incident were suspended for three months by the state forest department on Monday.

The nature guides have been fined Rs 1,000 each and a fine of Rs 25,000 has also been imposed on the gypsy SUV drivers. According to PTI, cases have been registered against them under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

In an official statement, Pench Tiger Reserve (Nagpur) deputy director Prabhu Nath Shukla, said the tourists violated the sanctuary's rule by blocking the path of the tigress F2 and her five cubs with multiple safari vehicles at Gothangaon in Kuhi wildlife range.

Tourists involved in this incident have been permanently banned from future visits to the sanctuary and a committee, headed by the deputy director, Bor Tiger Reserve, has been constituted to recommend measures to prevent such incidents in the future, PTI stated.

Shukla also stated that field officers and staff have been instructed to increase regular patrolling along safari routes to prevent such incidents. Additionally, to raise awareness and sensitivity toward ecotourism, special meetings and workshops are being organised for nature guides and gypsy drivers. 

(With inputs from PTI)

