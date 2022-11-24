Border row: Bommai to convene all-party meet next week

According to him, the State government has made preparations to present its argument before the Supreme Court over the issue. He claimed that the State has a strong base to fight the case

With border row with Maharashtra once again escalating, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he would convene an all-party meeting next week to discuss the ways to resolve the dispute amicably.

Bommai said there were reports that the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde told the press today that he was mulling over resolving the issue through talks.

"An all-party meeting has been convened next week to discuss in detail the Maharashtra government's intentions to resolve the border row amicably through talks, and other important issues," the Chief Minister explained.

He said the row was over but Maharashtra was raking it up.

According to him, the State government has made preparations to present its argument before the Supreme Court over the issue. He claimed that the State has a strong base to fight the case.

