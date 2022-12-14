At a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and his Karnataka counterpart Basavaraj Bommai, he also said the boundary dispute cannot be settled on the streets but only through constitutional means

After chairing a meeting regarding the Maharashtra-Karnataka border row, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the two states will not make any claim against each other until the Supreme Court gives its verdict.

On Wednesday, the Home Minister chaired a meeting with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde regarding the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue.

While talking to reporters, Shah said "The meeting between Maharashtra and Karnataka on the border issue was held in a positive atmosphere today."

"I had called Maharashtra Chief Minister and Deputy CM, Karnataka Chief Minister, Home Minister, and other senior leaders. Keeping a positive approach, Chief Ministers of both states agreed that a resolution should be reached in a constitutional manner," he said.

Shah said that no party will make any "claim" against each other until the Supreme Court gives a decision on the matter.

"Until the Supreme Court gives the decision in the matter, none of the two states will make any claim on each other. Three ministers from both sides will meet and discuss the issue. The ministers will also resolve other issues pending between the two states," he said.

He also urged the opposition parties of both states to not "politicise" the issue.

"I urge the opposition parties of both Maharashtra and Karnataka not to politicise this issue. We should wait for the outcome of the discussions of the committee formed to resolve this issue and the decision of the Supreme Court. I am confident that NCP, Congress, and the Uddhav Thackeray group will cooperate," he said.

After the implementation of the State Reorganization Act, of 1956, the Maharashtra government demanded the readjustment of its border with Karnataka. Following this, a four-member committee was formed by both states.

Maharashtra government had expressed willingness to transfer 260 predominantly Kannada-speaking 260 villages, but it was turned down by Karnataka.

Now, both the Karnataka and Maharashtra governments have approached the Supreme Court to expedite the matter, and the matter is still pending. (ANI)

