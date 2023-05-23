Breaking News
Boy killed, 15 injured in van-tractor trolley collision

Updated on: 23 May,2023 10:06 AM IST  |  Ballia
PTI |

The deceased, Prince, and his family members and relatives were returning from Buxar in Bihar after the "mundan" (shaving off baby's first hair) ceremony when the accident took place on Monday night, police said

Representative image/iStock

A five-year-old boy was killed and fifteen others were injured in a collision between a van and a tractor-trolley in the Khejuri area here, police said on Tuesday.


The deceased, Prince, and his family members and relatives were returning from Buxar in Bihar after the "mundan" (shaving off baby's first hair) ceremony when the accident took place on Monday night, police said.



Also read: BREAKING: 6 persons killed, 10 injured in bus-truck collision in Buldhana 


The injured were admitted to the district hospital, they said, adding two of them were referred to Varanasi for specialised treatment.

india national news uttar pradesh India news

