Boy stabbed to death in northeast Delhi

Updated on: 06 November,2024 08:42 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

According to the police, a PCR call was received at 8.30 pm that a minor, a Mustafabad area resident, was stabbed multiple times on abdomen by some other boys

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in northeast Delhi on Tuesday evening, police said.


According to the police, a PCR call was received at 8.30 pm that a minor, a Mustafabad area resident, was stabbed multiple times on abdomen by some other boys.


A team was immediately rushed to the spot and they took the injured to Jag Pravesh Hospital where he was declared dead, they said. A case is being registered at Dayalpur police station and a probe underway.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

delhi Crime News india national news India news

