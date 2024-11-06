Boy stabbed to death in northeast Delhi

According to the police, a PCR call was received at 8.30 pm that a minor, a Mustafabad area resident, was stabbed multiple times on abdomen by some other boys

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in northeast Delhi on Tuesday evening, police said.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at 8.30 pm that a minor, a Mustafabad area resident, was stabbed multiple times on abdomen by some other boys.

A team was immediately rushed to the spot and they took the injured to Jag Pravesh Hospital where he was declared dead, they said. A case is being registered at Dayalpur police station and a probe underway.

