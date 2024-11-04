A family business dispute turned deadly in Delhi’s Sonia Vihar, where a man was fatally shot by his brother-in-law. Police are investigating the case, and the accused is on the run.

Man fatally shot by brother-in-law after heated argument in Delhi. Incident linked to a business dispute over garland-making. Police investigation underway, suspect on the run.

In a tragic turn of events, a business disagreement between two men escalated to deadly violence, resulting in the fatal shooting of one man by his brother-in-law in Delhi’s Sonia Vihar area on Sunday evening, according to ANI reports. The incident has left the local community in shock, with residents recounting the troubling escalation that led to the incident.

The deceased, identified as Hemant, was involved in a small business making flower garlands with his brother-in-law, Ajay. According to Delhi Police reports, the two men had a longstanding business relationship but had recently been embroiled in disputes over the venture. On Sunday, their disagreement reportedly turned into a heated argument that ultimately ended in bloodshed.

A call reporting the incident was received by Khajuri Khas Police Station at approximately 6:20 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, it was revealed that Ajay had fired at Hemant during the altercation, shooting him twice—once in the head and once in the chest—before fleeing. Hemant was rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment but succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter.

DCP Rakesh Paweriya, of North East Delhi, provided further insights into the ongoing investigation, stating, "Our team received information about a shooting incident near Khajuri Pusta in Sonia Vihar. Upon reaching the scene, we learned that a dispute between two brothers-in-law had resulted in one of them sustaining two gunshot wounds. Despite efforts to save him, the victim was declared dead at the hospital. The accused, Ajay, is currently evading arrest, and our teams are actively pursuing him.”

The police have stated that they are investigating all aspects of the incident to determine any further motives and circumstances leading up to the shooting. According to ANI, authorities are also working with local residents to gather information about the accused’s whereabouts as the search continues.

This tragic case underscores the devastating impact that unresolved business and family disputes can have, leaving a close-knit community grappling with grief and shock in the aftermath of such an unexpected act of violence.

(With inputs from ANI)