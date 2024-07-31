Court orders probe into UPSC aspirants’ deaths, demands accountability for infrastructure failures and negligence

A police personnel interacts with students during a protest. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article ‘What is Delhi police doing?’ x 00:00

The Delhi HC pulled up authorities over the deaths of three UPSC aspirants who drowned in the basement of a coaching centre, saying such tragedies are bound to happen when there is no collection of taxes due to a “freebies culture”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The high court hinted at asking a central agency to probe the incident and directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) commissioner, deputy commissioner of police concerned and the investigating officer of the case to appear before it on Friday.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said a “strange probe” was going on with Delhi Police taking action against a man who drove a car outside the coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar here but not acting against MCD officials.

“Have they lost it? What is Delhi Police doing? What are its officials doing? This is a cover-up or what? Has some official been held accountable for the incident till now? We are telling you, once the responsibility is fixed on officials, no such incident will ever happen in future,” the bench said.

Delhi to regulate coaching centres

The Delhi government will bring a law to regulate coaching centres, Atishi said, days after IAS aspirants drowned in the flooded basement of an institute. Addressing a press conference, the minister said the government will constitute a committee comprising government officials and students from different coaching hubs to frame the law.

My husband a victim: Wife of SUV driver

“My husband has not done anything wrong. I would like to refer to my husband as a victim and not an accused,” says Shima, wife of Manuj Kathuria, who is arrested. Kathuria, drove his SUV through the flooded street causing water to swell, breach gates of the coaching centre building and inundate the basement, according to police.

MCD admits failure: ‘Should’ve done better’

MCD Additional Commissioner Tariq Thomas accepted the civic body’s failure in the Rajinder Nagar coaching centre deaths and said there are serious structural issues, which need to be addressed. Interacting with the students here, the senior civic body official said there can be no excuses to and the agency should have done its duty better. “We have structural issues like you said and they need to be addressed in a systematic way, that is my solution,” Thomas said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever