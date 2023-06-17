Breaking News
BREAKING: 3.0 magnitude earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir

Updated on: 17 June,2023 04:13 PM IST  |  Jammu
A 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. As per the meteorological department, the epicenter of the mild tremor, which occurred at 2.03 pm, was the hilly Ramban district along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway

Representative image/iStock

A 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.


According to the officials, there was no report of any damage to the property.


As per the meteorological department, the epicenter of the mild tremor, which occurred at 2.03 pm, was the hilly Ramban district along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.


"The depth of the earthquake was five kilometers below the surface at a latitude of 33.31 degrees north and a longitude of 75.19 degrees east," an official of the meteorological department said.

"There was no report of any damage reported from anywhere," a police official said.

Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 was reported in Manipur's Ukhrul, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The earthquake in Ukhrul occurred at 10:30 am on June 17 morning, the NCS said.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 17-06-2023, 10:30:12 IST, Lat: 24.81 & Long: 94.50, Depth: 45 Km, Location: 13km S of Ukhrul, Manipur, India," National Center for Seismology said in a tweet.

More details are awaited.

Last month, an earthquake of 3.2 on the Richter Scale struck Manipur's Shirui village. The tremors were felt at 7:31 pm, 3 km northwest of Shirui in Manipur. The depth of the earthquake was 31 km.

(with inputs from agencies)

 

