Breaking: Goods train derails in Odisha

Several wagons of a goods train carrying limestone derailed near Sambardhara in Odisha's Bargarh district

A goods train reportedly derailed in Odisha on Monday. PTI reported the goods train derailed on a private narrow gauge rail line in Odisha's Bargarh district.

Officials said five bogies of the train carrying limestone derailed when it was en route to Bargarh from Dunguri.

Till the time of updating this report, no casualties were reported.

Officials told PTI that the incident happened inside a private siding.

"A private siding is owned by a company and its maintenance and operations are not done by the Railways. There is a private narrow gauge rail line between Dungri Limestone Mines and Cement Plant of ACC Bargarh. The line, wagons, loco all are private. It is in no way connected with the Indian Railway system," the officials said, adding the incident occurred on this line early morning.

Several visuals that appeared on social media sites show the derailed train and broken wagons, and few people can be seen at the sight.

More details about the incident are still awaited.

Goods train derails in Odisha Several wagons of a goods train carrying limestone derail near Sambardhara in Bargarh district. The train was enroute to Bargarh from Dunguri. No casualty reported. #OdishaTrainAccident pic.twitter.com/98WFV69Dct — Bikash Kumar Jha (@bikash_jha_) June 5, 2023

This is the latest incident of train derailment days after the tragic Odisha triple train crash that claimed the lives of 288 people and left more than 1000 people injured.

(This is a developing story, and will be updated as and when inputs are received)