BREAKING: Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav's wife Sadhna passes away

The official Twitter Handle of Samajwadi Party tweeted about the news

Representative image

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s wife Sadhna passed away after a prolonged illness on Saturday. The party's official Twitter handle informed about the demise of the party's top leader's wife.

She was suffering from a lung infection and other ailments for the past three months. She was undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital, where she breathed her last this morning, SP sources here said.

Gupta was the second wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav. His first wife and the mother of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Malti Devi, died in 2003.

Mulayam Singh Yadav was in Delhi at the time of his wife's death, the party sources said, adding that the body is being brought to Lucknow.

Akhilesh Yadav is overseeing the arrangements and the details of the last rites will be finalised soon, they said.

Senior party leaders and workers started arriving at the SP patron's house soon after the news of Gupta's death broke.

In a tweet, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya extended his condolences to Mulayam Singh Yadav and his family.

The official Twitter Handle of Samajwadi Party tweeted about the news.

à¤¸à¤®à¤¾à¤à¤µà¤¾à¤¦à¥ à¤ªà¤¾à¤°à¥à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤à¤°à¤à¥à¤·à¤ à¤à¤¦à¤°à¤£à¥à¤¯ à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤ªà¤¤à¥à¤¨à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥à¤®à¤¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¾à¤§à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¯à¤¾à¤¦à¤µ à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤®à¥à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¥ , à¤ à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤à¤¤ à¤¦à¥à¤à¤à¤¦à¥¤



à¤­à¤¾à¤µà¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤£ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¤¦à¥à¤§à¤¾à¤à¤à¤²à¤¿à¥¤ — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) July 9, 2022

Following the news of Sadhna Yadav's death, Samajwadi Party workers in Uttar Pradesh began sending condolence messages on social media platforms.

(with inputs from PTI)