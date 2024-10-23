Breaking News
Baba Siddique murder: ‘Shooters were in direct contact with Anmol Bishnoi’
Mumbai: 10-year-old girl battles for life after being slapped by tutor
Naupada hit-and-run: Police arrest 28-year-old Merc driver
Exclusive | Palghar: 2 freed after 9 years in jail, as court slams botched investigation
Mumbai: Locals, activists raise concerns with BMC over concreting of Bandra Fort garden
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > BRICS Summit Maintaining peace and stability on border should remain our priority PM Modi tells Chinese President

BRICS Summit: Maintaining peace and stability on border should remain our priority, PM Modi tells Chinese President

Updated on: 23 October,2024 07:41 PM IST  |  Kazan
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

PM Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of BRICS Summit in Russia and welcomed the agreement reached between the two countries earlier this week on patrolling arrangements along LAC in Ladakh

BRICS Summit: Maintaining peace and stability on border should remain our priority, PM Modi tells Chinese President

Pic/X

Listen to this article
BRICS Summit: Maintaining peace and stability on border should remain our priority, PM Modi tells Chinese President
x
00:00

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, and welcomed the agreement reached between the two neighbours earlier this week on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, news agency ANI reported.


Maintaining peace and stability on the border should remain priority of the neighbours and mutual trust should remain the basis of bilateral ties, stated PM Modi, adding that India-China relationship is important not only for people of the two countries but also for global peace, stability and progress.

"We are having a formal meeting after five years. We believe that the India-China relationship is very important not only for our people but also for global peace, stability and progress. We welcome the consensus reached on the issues that have arisen in the last four years on the border. Maintaining peace and stability on the border should remain our priority. Mutual trust, mutual respect and mutual sensitivity should remain the basis of our relations," PM Modi said.

The two leaders addressed the 16th BRICS Summit earlier in the day.


In a post on X, PM Modi said mutual respect and mutual sensitivity will guide the bilateral ties between the two countries.

"Met President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Kazan BRICS Summit. India-China relations are important for the people of our countries, and for regional and global peace and stability. Mutual trust, mutual respect and mutual sensitivity will guide bilateral relations," PM Modi said.


First formal bilateral meeting between PM Modi, Xi Jinping since 2019 

The meeting on Wednesday, October 23, was the first structured interaction between the two leaders in five years and comes two days after the neighbours reached an agreement on resuming regular patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, ANI stated.

PM Modi's last formal bilateral meet with Jinping was in October 2019 in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu, months before the June 2020 clashes in Galwan that led to a military standoff. The two leaders met briefly during the Group of 20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia, in 2022 and then in Johannesburg, South Africa (2023).

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Monday that an agreement had been reached regarding patrolling arrangements along LAC in the India-China border areas.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told mediapersons that the agreement "is the outcome of extensive discussions over the past several weeks with Chinese interlocutors at both diplomatic and military levels."

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Lin Jian, also confirmed the development in a regular press briefing, stating, "We have reached a resolution on the relevant matter, will work with the Indian side to implement the resolution. We are in close communication through diplomatic and military channels."

The border standoff between India and China began in eastern Ladakh along the LAC four years ago was sparked by Chinese military actions, stated ANI. It led to prolonged tensions between the two nations, significantly straining their relations.

(With ANI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

narendra modi xi jinping India news china india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK