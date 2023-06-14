Bridge over Mindhola River in Gujarat's Tapi collapses

The bridge over Mindhola River on the road connecting Maipur and Degama villages in Vyara, Tapi district collapsed

According to the officials, the bridge's collapse incident in Gujarat has affected at least 15 villages located in nearby areas.

Executive Engineer Nirav Rathod said, "The construction work of the bridge started in 2021, which cost Rs 2 crore. The reason for the bridge's collapse will be ascertained after getting the investigation done by the experts."

More details on the bridge's collapse incident are awaited.

Recently, in Bihar, the Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge collapsed in Bhagalpur.

The bridge was constructed to link Bhagalpur and Khagaria districts over the river Ganges. It involved a cost of over Rs 1,770 crore and was supposed to be completed by 2019.

(with inputs from ANI)