Cyclone Biparjoy: 20 services cancelled from Mumbai to Gujarat between June 14 and 16

The Western Railway on Monday said that five trains from Mumbai to Gujarat have been cancelled as a precautionary measure. "Train operations will remain suspended for the next 2-3 days at Veraval, Porbandar, Okha, Dwarka, Gandhidham and Bhuj," Ashok Kumar Mishra, General Manager, Western Railway said.

The railway earlier said that considering the latest Weather forecast that the coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch region in the state of Gujarat will be affected by Cyclone Biparjoy, various safety and security precautions are being taken by Western Railway for the prone areas under the jurisdiction of WR.

General Manager of Western Railway – Ashok Kumar Misra convened a meeting with the Principal Head of Departments & concerned Divisional Railway Managers were connected through video conferencing, to review the preparations inorder to face this force of nature. GM gave detailed instructions with regards to arrangements of various logistics, train movement including speed restrictions & cancellation of trains as a safety & precautionary measure.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman and CEO, Railway Board along with the other Board Members also reviewed the preparedness of the situation. A war room has been established at Railway Board level to continuously monitor the situation.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to hit Saurashtra and Kutch region of Gujarat, covering Bhavnagar, Rajkot & Ahmedabad Divisions of WR. Veraval - Junagad, Porbandar - Kanalus, Rajkot - Okha and Viramgam – Gandhidham - Bhuj sections are most vulnerable to this cyclone. Various precautionary measures have been set in motion by Western Railway as part of its preparedness for facing this cyclone. Disaster Management Room has been made operational at WR Headquarters and at Divisional Headquarters at Bhavnagar, Rajkot & Ahmedabad with round the clock manning by officials of Operating, Engineering, Mechanical, Electrical, Commercial, S&T and RPF Department. Additionally, a control office has also been made operational at Gandhidham. Hotlines between HQ Disaster Control and Divisional Disaster Control have been ensured for smooth functioning. A close liaison is being maintained by Divisional officers for regular updates with IMD and State Government. Detailed instructions have been issued to all the departments to start rescue operations immediately if needed. The concerned Divisions have been put on alert to tackle the situation with arrangements for tree cutting equipment, DG sets, diesel driven pumps, earth moving equipment’s, Poclain, JCBs, utility vehicles, adequate fuel resources, etc. have been kept in readiness for any assistance as and when needed. These authorities have also been instructed to maintain constant communication with respective field officials to ensure necessary immediate action. Protection sheets covering platforms & FOBs has been done. The relief trains such as ART /ARME/SPARTs/SPARMEs have been equipped with adequate medicines & are kept on alert.

Thakur further informed that the wind speed is being monitored at 5 locations in Bhavnagar Division, at 8 locations in Rajkot & at 3 locations in Ahmedabad Division on hourly basis and Station Masters have been instructed to regulate/stop trains when the wind velocity exceeds 50 kmph. The patrolling of track and bridges has been ensured. In case of any infringement to train operations i.e tree/OHE mast leaning/falling, immediate action is to be taken for stopping the train/ switching off the traction power and informing the control. The communication system is also being strengthened with adequate facilities like wireless communication, 15 VHF sets, satellite phones etc.

Tower wagon Drivers and TRD staff of all Depot has been instructed to be vigilant & remain on alert. Tower wagons are provided and stationed at Ahmedabad (9 nos.), Rajkot – (7 nos.) & Bhavnagar (5 nos.). Necessary arrangements are also being made to ensure availability of rolling stock, locomotives, manpower for the rescue & relief operations. The RPF has also been instructed to keep the disaster management team of RPF ready with essential equipment to reach the spot & start performing relief work with other departments, in case of emergency.

Speaking about train movement, Thakur stated that passenger trains scheduled from 12.6.2023 onwards in the vulnerable sections are being reviewed and necessary decisions shall be taken. Several trains have been cancelled & short-terminated as a precautionary measure in view of safety of passengers & train operations. *On 12/06/2023 approx 56 trains towards Gandhidham / Veraval / Okha / Porbandar have been short-terminated at Ahmedabad / Rajkot / Surendranagar. Further, approx. 95 trains are being proposed for cancellation between 13/06/2023 to 15/06/2023.* Frequent announcements about the train updates will be made at stations for the information of the public. Also, detailed instructions regarding regulation/ cancellation/ short-termination/ diversion of trains etc will be issued from time to time through social media platforms & media updates. Catering Stalls will remain open during cyclone affecting period with sufficient stock of water & food materials and preparedness for food arrangements for stranded passengers. Also, tie up with the state transport services for shifting of passengers to their destination in case of need has also been done. The provision for refund has also been facilitated in case of any need to the passengers. Ambulances have been kept ready for any emergencies.

Restriction has been imposed on inward and outward traffic of Double Stack Container (DSC) movement as well as on inward traffic for all terminals of Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Bhavnagar divisions till 15/06/2023 with immediate effect. All loading/unloading activities have been suspended at Kandla Port, Navlakhi Port (Rajkot Division), Pipavav Port (Bhavnagar Division) & Bedi Port (Rajkot Division)

Help Desks have been opened at Bhavnagar, Porbander, Veraval & Junagadh in Bhavnagar Division, Okha, Dwarka, Khambhaliya , Jamnagar, Hapa, Surendranagar & Morbi in Rajkot Division, Gandhidham and Bhuj in Ahmedabad Division.