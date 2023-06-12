Mumbai AC local trains: Rs 36.75 crore collected as fines in ticket checking drives by Western Railway between April to May

The Western Railway on Monday said that an increase of more than 203 per cent in terms of fines was generated from intensive checking in AC local trains in Mumbai

Mumbai AC local train. File Pic

The Western Railway on Monday said that intensive ticket checking drives were conducted by the officials Mumbai Suburban section that has resulted in more than 203 per cent in terms of fines was generated.

The Western Railway in a statement said that in order to ensure hassle-free, comfortable travel & better services to all bonafide passengers over Western Railway, intensive ticket checking drives are being carried out continuously over the Mumbai suburban local services, Mail/Express as well as passenger trains and holiday special trains so as to curb the menace of ticketless/irregular passengers.

The Western Railway further said that the highly motivated ticket checking team under the supervision of senior commercial officers of Western Railway organized several ticket checking drives during the months of April to May 2023, thereby recovering an amount to the tune of Rs. 36.75 crore, which also includes Rs. 9.75 crore from Mumbai Suburban section.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the month of May 2023, an amount of Rs.19.99 crore was recovered through detection of 2.72 lakh ticketless/irregular passengers, including unbooked luggage cases. Also, in the month of May, the Western Railway realised that the fines amounting to Rs. 5.04 crore through detection of almost 79,500 cases over Mumbai Suburban section.

"To prevent unauthorised entry in AC local trains, frequent surprise ticket checking drives are carried out. As a result of these drives more than 12800 unauthorised passengers have been penalised in April to May 2023 and Rs. 42.80 lakhs collected in fines, which is 203.12 per cent higher than the same period of last year," the statement said.

It further said that the Western Railway appeals to the commuters to travel with proper and valid tickets.

Meaanwhile, in an official statement that was issued by the Western Railway in May, the Western Railway had said that it conducted a special ticket checking drive at Mumbai railway stations and has collected Rs 16.76 crore as fines from ticketless travellers.

The statement had said that the special drive, the railways saw an increase of more than 238 per cent in terms of fines generated from intensive checking in AC local trains.