Breaking News
MPs can now speak in regional languages in Parliament as AI enables real-time translation of 22 tongues
Mumbai: Cops net high-profile drug peddlers in Andheri
Stranded boat freed after 16-hour rescue operation in Surya river
Rare Bombay Gymkhana sketch surfaces as club celebrates 150 years
MHADA cuts home prices as demand soars for affordable housing
shot-button
Israel Iran War Israel Iran War
Home > News > India News > Article > Bringing laurels to country Group Captain Shubhanshu Shuklas parents express their happiness ahead of Axiom 4 mission

"Bringing laurels to country": Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's parents express their happiness ahead of Axiom-4 mission

Updated on: 25 June,2025 10:34 AM IST  |  Lucknow
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Asha Shukla, Shubhanshu's mother, praised her daughter-in-law for her unwavering support ahead of the mission, emphasising that this achievement wouldn't have been possible without her

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla (left). Shukla's mother (right). Pic/ X/ AFP

Listen to this article
"Bringing laurels to country": Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's parents express their happiness ahead of Axiom-4 mission
x
00:00

Joy, pride, and excitement swept through Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, as Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla prepares to make history with the Axiom-4 mission, launching from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on Wednesday.

Hailing from Lucknow, the Indian Air Force Group Captain is headed to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 crew, reported news agency ANI. 


His father, Shambhu Dayal, expressed that his son’s achievement is a source of pride not only for their city but for the entire nation.


"His mission is set to launch around noon IST. We are very eager to see his mission launch. We are delighted. Our blessings are with him, and we also pray to God for his mission to be completed well... He is fully prepared... It feels great to see all the posters that have been put up for him... He is bringing laurels to Lucknow, the state and our country... We are proud of him," Shambhu Sayal said, reported news agency ANI.

Asha Shukla, Shubhanshu's mother, praised her daughter-in-law for her unwavering support ahead of the mission, emphasising that this achievement wouldn't have been possible without her.

"It is a moment of pride for us and everyone else. Posters are being put up everywhere. Everyone is delighted that a man from this country, this Triveni Nagar, is going to soar so high... We are sending all our wishes and blessings to him... He has all the support of our daughter-in-law. This could not have been possible without her. She has played the biggest role here," she added, reported ANI. 

The Axiom-4 mission is targeting a launch window of 2:31 a.m. EDT or 12 noon IST on Wednesday from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida in the US.

The crew, piloted by India's Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, will travel to the orbiting laboratory on a new SpaceX Dragon spacecraft after launching on the company's Falcon 9 rocket. The targeted docking time is approximately 7 am EDT on Thursday, or 4 pm IST.

The four-member crew, which has been in quarantine in Florida, will be commanded by Peggy Whitson, a former NASA astronaut and now Axiom Space's Director of Human Spaceflight. The mission specialists are ESA project astronaut Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland and Tibor Kapu from Hungary, according to news agency ANI. 

The Ax-4 mission will "realise the return" to human spaceflight for India, Poland, and Hungary, with each nation's first government-sponsored flight in more than 40 years. While Ax-4 marks these countries' second human spaceflight mission in history, it will be the first time all three nations will execute a mission on board the International Space Station.

For Group Captain Shukla, this will be an opportunity to emulate fellow Indian Air Force Officer Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, who flew aboard Soyuz T-11 on 3 April 1984 as part of the Soviet Interkosmos programme. Sharma spent seven days in space on board the Salyut 7 space station, reported ANI. 

The Ax-4 mission is also conducting major research. The research complement includes around 60 scientific studies and activities representing 31 countries, including the U.S., India, Poland, Hungary, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Nigeria, the UAE, and nations across Europe.

For ISRO and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, this mission lays the groundwork for India's space roadmap to land an Indian on the Moon by 2040. 

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

national news isro indian space research organisation international space station indian air force news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK