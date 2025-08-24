Breaking News
Santacruz-Chembur Link Road extension: Rs 200 crore to cause this mother of all traffic jams!
Mumbai | ‘Jod-Varga’ classes: One teacher, multiple grades and rising concerns
Mumbai in face-off over pigeon-feeding: Jain community rolls out 50 QR codes, Dadar residents oppose
Mumbai: Drug peddler gets 15-year rigorous imprisonment
Ganeshotsav 2025: First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja revealed, watch video here
Mumbai: SCLR extension is the result of inter-agency planning, not afterthoughts, says MMRDA engineer
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > BSF arrests 15 Pakistani fishermen for illegally entering Indian waters in Gujarat

BSF arrests 15 Pakistani fishermen for illegally entering Indian waters in Gujarat

Updated on: 24 August,2025 01:37 PM IST  |  Gujarat
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

BSF seizes Pakistani boat in Kori Creek, arresting 15 fishermen for crossing the international maritime border. The incident highlights ongoing security challenges in the disputed creek region of Gujarat. The officials from the Border Security Force, while addressing the incident,.

BSF arrests 15 Pakistani fishermen for illegally entering Indian waters in Gujarat

Representational Image. File Pic

Listen to this article
BSF arrests 15 Pakistani fishermen for illegally entering Indian waters in Gujarat
x
00:00

As reported by news agency ANI, the fishermen were caught around 9 am on Thursday during an independent operation conducted by the BSF personnel in the Kori Creek region of Kutch district.

As reported by news agency ANI, the fishermen were caught around 9 am on Thursday during an independent operation conducted by the BSF personnel in the Kori Creek region of Kutch district.

The officials from the Border Security Force, while addressing the incident, said that "The BSF troops also seized an engine-fitted country boat used by the intruders. All 15 fishermen have been handed over to local police for further investigation," as cited by news agency ANI.



The marshy waterways of Kori Creek, Harami Nala, and Sir Creek in Gujarat's Kutch district have been hotspots for maritime boundary violations by Pakistani fishermen, and there have been several such incidents, like reported before as well. 


Kori Creek, located in the Rann of Kutch marshlands, is a strategically sensitive zone forming part of the international maritime boundary between India and Pakistan. Although the area remains highly uninhabited till now, it also holds significant economic and ecological importance around the region.

The illegal entry of fishermen into the Indian waters has once again highlighted the challenges of border security in the region. This is not only vulnerable to infiltration but also lies at the heart of a decades-old territorial dispute. 

Moreover, along with Sir Creek, the Kori Creek has also been a subject of contention between New Delhi and Islamabad, with disagreements over boundary demarcation carrying implications for maritime rights and resource control.

BSF officials have also asserted that “heightened surveillance continues in the sensitive region to prevent such incursions,” as cited by news agency ANI. 

Earlier, the BSF had also intercepted a similar infiltration bid by apprehending Pakistani nationals in the Kori Creek area.

These events show that the Kutch's Creek region still has a lot of security problems. These problems are made worse by the area's unclear maritime borders, dense marshland, and lack of physical markings, which make patrolling and enforcement very hard.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

gujarat pakistan India news Crime News International news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK