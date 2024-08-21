Breaking News
Badlapur sexual assault: City’s longest rail-roko in recent history
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde orders strict action in Badlapur sexual assault case
Mumbai: Sion hospital resident doctors intensify protests
Nalasopara rape case: ‘Cops left out important details from the FIR’
Mumbai: Haryana man arrested for supplying bank accounts to scammers
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > BSF foils infiltration attempt in Meghalaya nabs 6 including 3 Bangladeshi nationals

BSF foils infiltration attempt in Meghalaya, nabs 6 including 3 Bangladeshi nationals

Updated on: 21 August,2024 08:50 AM IST  |  Shillong
ANI |

Top

During the operation on August 19, three Bangladeshi nationals--two males and one female--along with three Indian facilitators, were apprehended.

BSF foils infiltration attempt in Meghalaya, nabs 6 including 3 Bangladeshi nationals

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
BSF foils infiltration attempt in Meghalaya, nabs 6 including 3 Bangladeshi nationals
x
00:00

The Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya has thwarted an infiltration attempt along the International Border in the West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya. During the operation on August 19, three Bangladeshi nationals--two males and one female--along with three Indian facilitators, were apprehended.


The apprehended illegal Bangladeshi migrants and their Indian accomplices have been handed over to the concerned police station for further legal action. Further investigation is underway, officials said.



Amidst the ongoing unrest and deteriorating law and order situation in Bangladesh, BSF Meghalaya has heightened surveillance and intensified border domination along the Indo-Bangladesh border to prevent illegal crossings and ensure national security.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news shillong indian army Army jawans meghalaya bangladesh india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK