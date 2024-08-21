During the operation on August 19, three Bangladeshi nationals--two males and one female--along with three Indian facilitators, were apprehended.

Representation Pic

Listen to this article BSF foils infiltration attempt in Meghalaya, nabs 6 including 3 Bangladeshi nationals x 00:00

The Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya has thwarted an infiltration attempt along the International Border in the West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya. During the operation on August 19, three Bangladeshi nationals--two males and one female--along with three Indian facilitators, were apprehended.

ADVERTISEMENT

The apprehended illegal Bangladeshi migrants and their Indian accomplices have been handed over to the concerned police station for further legal action. Further investigation is underway, officials said.

Amidst the ongoing unrest and deteriorating law and order situation in Bangladesh, BSF Meghalaya has heightened surveillance and intensified border domination along the Indo-Bangladesh border to prevent illegal crossings and ensure national security.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever