Major reshuffle in Dhaka; 32 Bangladesh police chiefs transferred

Updated on: 20 August,2024 09:03 AM IST  |  Dhaka
Agencies



The order for the transfer came at midnight on Sunday, the bdnews24.com news portal in Bangladesh reported

Protesters block the house of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the first president of independent Bangladesh. Pic/AFP

The chiefs of 32 police stations in Dhaka have been transferred, days after the transfer of the 18 other officers-in-charge, in a major reshuffle after the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina-led government in Bangladesh, a media report said on Monday.


The order for the transfer came at midnight on Sunday, the bdnews24.com news portal reported. With the latest transfer, the heads of all 50 police stations under the Dhaka Metropolitan Police have been transferred now. The other 18 officers in charge had been transferred on August 13.



According to the report, those transferred will no longer have the ‘command power’ they did as chiefs. They have been sent to training centres across the country where they have been tasked with training police personnel. Others have been transferred to the Tourist Police, the Armed Police Battalion, or the Industrial Police. There has been a reshuffling of police at all levels since August 5.


