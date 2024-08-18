The educational institutions in Bangladesh were closed indefinitely on July 17 to ensure the safety of students in the wake of clashes that erupted during the recent movement demanding reform of the job quota system

Parents near a vandalised mural of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

Listen to this article Educational institutions in Bangladesh reopen x 00:00

Bangladesh on Sunday reopened all educational institutions, including universities, secondary schools and colleges, across the country after more than a month of closure due to violence centring the student-led protests that led to the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

ADVERTISEMENT

The educational institutions in Bangladesh were closed indefinitely on July 17 to ensure the safety of students in the wake of clashes that erupted during the recent movement demanding reform of the job quota system.

The Ministry of Education on Thursday issued a directive to reopen the institutions. All the educational institutions reopened on Sunday, after a month of closure. After the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on August 5, the educational institutions were declared open on August 7, but the academic activities could not fully resume due to low attendance by the students.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever