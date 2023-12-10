Breaking News
BSF Punjab police recover Pak drone with narcotics in Amritsar

BSF, Punjab police recover Pak drone with narcotics in Amritsar

Updated on: 10 December,2023 09:49 AM IST  |  Amritsar
ANI

The operation, initiated based on specific information provided by BSF, unfolded on the evening of December 9, 2023.

BSF, Punjab police recover Pak drone with narcotics in Amritsar

The Border Security Force in a joint operation with Punjab Police, recovered a drone along with narcotics on the outskirts of Daoke village in Amritsar district, the BSF Punjab Frontier said in a statement on Saturday. The operation, initiated based on specific information provided by BSF, unfolded on the evening of December 9, 2023.


During the extensive search operation, conducted collaboratively by BSF and Punjab Police, a significant discovery was made at about 8.00 pm. A Quadcopter drone, identified as a DJI Mavic 3 classic manufactured in China, was found in a farming field adjacent to Daoke village.


"On specific intelligence input, @BSF_Punjab and @PunjabPoliceInd (@AmritsarRPolice) launched a joint search operation and recovered a Pakistani drone (DJI Mavic 3 Classic - Made in China) along with 520 gms of heroin, from a field near Village - Daoke, District - Amritsar, #Punjab," the BSF statement said.


As per the statement, a hold and release mechanism was attached to the drone and a plastic container filled with contraband heroin weighing approximately 520 grams was seized from this mechanism. It was securely fastened with black adhesive tape and affixed with an iron ring for hanging the consignment with the Quadcopter. 

