Updated on: 11 March,2025 09:26 AM IST  |  Agartala
ANI |

In the first week of March, BSF troops also successfully thwarted several smuggling attempts and seized a significant quantity of narcotics, cattle, rice, and other contraband items worth Rs 2.88 crore

BSF battalions have conducted over nine village coordination meetings in border areas to address the concerns of the local population. Representational pic

The Border Security Force (BSF), Tripura, apprehended 29 Bangladeshi nationals along the border between March 6 to 10, a release stated.

The BSF troops of Tripura Frontier in different operations apprehended 29 Bangladeshi nationals and seven Indian nationals including Indian tout from different locations of Tripura: Lankamura under PS Airport, Nischintpur under PS Amtli, Harnakhola under PS Mohanpur, Railway station Agartala under District West Tripura, Railway station Churaibari & Dharmanagar under district North Tripura, Sabroom under PS Subroom under District South Tripura and LK Para under District Gomati of Tripura, the release stated.

Furthermore, BSF battalions have conducted over nine village coordination meetings in border areas to address the concerns of the local population.

The BSF continues to enhance its surveillance and intelligence capabilities to ensure the safety and security of the nation, the release stated.

BSF Tripura also enhanced surveillance along the international border to prevent smuggling and trans-border crimes along the international border.

In the first week of March 2025, BSF troops successfully thwarted several smuggling attempts and seized a significant quantity of narcotics, cattle, rice, and other contraband items worth Rs 2.88 crore and 280.67 kilograms of ganja was also seized.

To prevent smuggling and other crimes along the IB and for better coordination with counterparts, BSF has conducted 61 simultaneous coordinated patrols and organized multiple border coordination meetings with BGB at various levels, the release added. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.



