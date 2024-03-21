Breaking News
Tackling fraud: ‘FB and X need to do better’
Mumbai: After string of top jobs, Bhushan Gagrani now at BMC HQ
Mumbai: State’s heaviest girder hangs on a few jacks
RTO atrocity: Auto driver yet to get vehicle
Mumbai: BMC to initiate evacuation strategy plan for Dahisar River
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Budaun double murder Barber knew family of two boys he killed
<< Back to Elections 2024

Budaun double murder: Barber knew family of two boys he killed

Updated on: 21 March,2024 07:38 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Hours after the murder, the accused Sajid, 22, was gunned down in an encounter with the police

Budaun double murder: Barber knew family of two boys he killed

Accused was killed in an encounter. Representation/pic

Listen to this article
Budaun double murder: Barber knew family of two boys he killed
x
00:00

The man who brutally murdered two children at their home in Budaun knew the family and had gone there seeking money for payment to a hospital where his pregnant wife is admitted, according to the FIR lodged on the matter.


Hours after the murder, the accused Sajid, 22, was gunned down in an encounter with the police. A man had recently opened a barber shop in the locality entered the house and attacked three brothers.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news new delhi Crime News india India news uttar pradesh
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK