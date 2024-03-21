Budaun double murder: Barber knew family of two boys he killed

Hours after the murder, the accused Sajid, 22, was gunned down in an encounter with the police

The man who brutally murdered two children at their home in Budaun knew the family and had gone there seeking money for payment to a hospital where his pregnant wife is admitted, according to the FIR lodged on the matter.

Hours after the murder, the accused Sajid, 22, was gunned down in an encounter with the police. A man had recently opened a barber shop in the locality entered the house and attacked three brothers.

