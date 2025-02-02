Breaking News
Budget 2025: Family friends across three fenerations welcome health, tax reforms, seek more for businesses and rural education
Mumbai: Every home to pay between Rs 100 to Rs 1,000 for solid waste, says BMC
Budget 2025: Mixed reactions from Mumbai residents, professionals
Donald Trump imposes tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China
No mention of Maharashtra in Union budget is 'outright insult': Aaditya
shot-button
Budget 2025 Budget 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > Budget 2025 Big relief for middle class No income tax up to Rs 12 lakh income

Budget 2025 | Big relief for middle class: No income tax up to Rs 12 lakh income

Updated on: 02 February,2025 08:09 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

By bringing down their tax liability to nil, FM Sitharaman unveiled the bonanza at a time when they least expected it

Budget 2025 | Big relief for middle class: No income tax up to Rs 12 lakh income

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Budget 2025 | Big relief for middle class: No income tax up to Rs 12 lakh income
x
00:00

The big-ticket announcement by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman regarding the income tax slab for an income up to Rs 12 lakhs brought wide cheers to the faces of the middle-class and taxpayers. By bringing down their tax liability to nil, FM Sitharaman unveiled the bonanza at a time when they least expected it. However, these changes are applicable only to the New Tax Regime.


How taxpayers will benefit


What was the earlier income limit for nil tax?
Earlier, the limit of income for nil tax payment was Rs 7 lakh. By increasing this limit to R12 lakh, around one crore assesses who were earlier required to pay tax varying from Rs 20,000 to Rs 80,000 will now pay nil tax.


Who will benefit from changes in tax slabs?
The new tax regime applies to a person, or Hindu undivided family or association of persons [other than a co-operative society], or body of individuals, whether incorporated or not, or an artificial juridical person referred to in sub-clause (vii) of clause (31) of section 2. Accordingly, changes in tax slabs will benefit all these persons.

What benefits a taxpayer can avail?
Any individual, who earlier was required to pay a tax of Rs 80,000 (in the new regime) for an income of R12 lakh, will be required to pay nil tax on such income.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

railway budget Union Budget Union Budget 2025 nirmala sitharaman india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK