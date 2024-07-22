Budget session to start: Significance of the halwa ceremony

Prior to the Budget presentation, the Indian government observes a unique tradition known as the Halwa ceremony; read more to know its significance

The Budget session of the Indian Parliament is a widely anticipated event that determines the country's economic agenda. In 2024, the Budget session will begin in July after Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the Union Budget for the seventh time and it is going to be the first budget of Modi Government 3.0. The Halwa ceremony, which precedes the Budget presentation, is a unique and valued tradition that marks the beginning of an important procedure.

Budget session to start: The importance of the Budget Session

The budget session is one of the most important sessions in the Indian Parliament. It normally begins in the final week of January and is separated into two stages. The first phase is the introduction of the Union Budget, which details the government's revenue and expenditures for the following fiscal year. The second portion, which often begins after a break, is spent discussing and passing the budget and other financial issues.

The budget session is essential for a number of reasons:

1. Economic Planning: The Budget sets out the government's intentions for economic growth, development, and social welfare. It contains ideas for taxing, expenditure, and fiscal policies affecting all sectors of the economy.

2. Policy Announcements: New policies and changes are frequently introduced during the Budget session, affecting many elements of governance, business, and society.

3. Financial Accountability: The session allows Members of Parliament to question the government's financial proposals and make it accountable for its fiscal policies and actions.

Budget session to start: The sweet tradition of the Halwa ceremony

Prior to the Budget presentation, the Indian government observes a unique tradition known as the Halwa ceremony. This ritual, which marks the beginning of the Budget printing process, is rich in symbolism and tradition.

The Halwa ceremony is a traditional occasion in which vast quantities of halwa, a delicious Indian dessert made of semolina, sugar, and ghee, are produced and served to all officials and personnel involved in the budget-making process. The ceremony is often conducted in the Ministry of Finance's headquarters in North Block, New Delhi.

Why is the Halwa ceremony significant?

1. Commencement of Printing: The ceremony signifies the start of the printing of the Budget documents. Once the halwa is served, all officials involved in the Budget preparation process are required to stay in the Ministry premises until the Budget is presented in Parliament. This is done to maintain the confidentiality of the Budget details.

2. Team Spirit and Morale: The Halwa ceremony fosters a sense of camaraderie and team spirit among the officials who have worked tirelessly to prepare the Budget. It is a moment of celebration and a morale booster for the team.

3. Cultural Tradition: The ceremony is deeply rooted in Indian culture, where serving sweets signifies auspicious beginnings and good luck. By starting the Budget printing process with a sweet dish, the tradition symbolises the hope for a prosperous financial year.

4. Media Attention: The Halwa ceremony also garners significant media attention, highlighting the importance of the Budget and creating a buzz around its upcoming presentation. It marks the final stage of Budget preparation and builds anticipation among the public and stakeholders.