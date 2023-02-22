Breaking News
Budget will add new golden chapters in history of UP's development: CM Yogi Adityanath

Updated on: 22 February,2023 11:08 AM IST  |  Lucknow
CM Yogi Adityanath. File Photo


Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that the budget for the financial year 2023-24, to be presented on Wednesday, will add new golden chapters in the history of socio-economic and cultural development of the state.


In a series of tweets, Adityanath said, "The budget of 'New Uttar Pradesh', which is going to be presented today in the first year of the Amrit Kaal of Independence, will add new golden chapters in the history of social, economic and cultural development of the state."



"Undoubtedly, this budget will fulfil the interests of every section of the society including villages, poor, farmers, youth and women of the state in line with the vision of the respected Prime Minister," he said in another tweet in Hindi.

The Yogi Adityanath government will present the second budget of its second term on Wednesday.

