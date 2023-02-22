Uttar Pradesh govt official, posted in Mumbai, dies by suicide

Vimlesh, dy director of tourism dept, was found in pool of blood on building premises

Vimlesh Kumar Audichya. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

The deputy director of tourism department, Uttar Pradesh government, died by suicide at his housing society on Tuesday, police said. Vimlesh Kumar Audichya, 59, had resigned last year due to work pressure, but was asked to stay until March 31, they added. Vimlesh submitted his resignation in December after he was told that he was being transferred to Lucknow.

The security guards at Tara Gagan housing society, Tilak Nagar, found Vimlesh in a pool of blood on the premises of building no. 95. He lived on the second floor of B wing along with his wife Rama and a son, said police. The guards informed Rama and Vimlesh was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Doctors cited polytrauma—when a person sustains multiple injuries — as the preliminary reason for his death.

“His wife told us that Vimlesh was posted with UP tourism department as the deputy director. His office was at the World Trade Centre, Cuffe Parade. But in 2022, he was transferred to Lucknow,” said Sunil Kale, senior inspector, Tilak Nagar police station. “He was heavily burdened by work, because of which he resigned in December,” Kale added. Rama also suspects this to be the reason and blames no one, said cops. The police have filed an accidental death report.