Breaking News
Tackling fraud: ‘FB and X need to do better’
Mumbai: After string of top jobs, Bhushan Gagrani now at BMC HQ
Mumbai: State’s heaviest girder hangs on a few jacks
RTO atrocity: Auto driver yet to get vehicle
Mumbai: BMC to initiate evacuation strategy plan for Dahisar River
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Building collapses in Delhis Kabir Nagar two dead one critical
<< Back to Elections 2024

Building collapses in Delhi's Kabir Nagar; two dead, one critical

Updated on: 21 March,2024 08:03 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

As per officials, the local authorities received a distress call at approximately 02:16 am about the building collapse.

Building collapses in Delhi's Kabir Nagar; two dead, one critical

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Building collapses in Delhi's Kabir Nagar; two dead, one critical
x
00:00

A two-storey building on Thursday collapsed in Kabir Nagar, Welcome killing two and critically injuring one person, an official said.


As per officials, the local authorities received a distress call at approximately 02:16 am about the building collapse.


The first floor of the building was vacant at the time of the incident, while the ground floor was being used for jeans cutting, the official said.


Three workers were trapped under the debris. Despite the swift response from the rescue teams, two of the workers were declared dead upon arrival at GTB Hospital, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Arshad, 30, and Tauhid, 20. The third worker, Rehan, 22, was critically injured in the incident. He is currently under treatment at GTB Hospital, North East DCP Joy Tirkey said.

The owner of the building has been identified as Shahid. Efforts are currently underway to locate him. Legal action will be taken in the matter, the official said.

Further investigation is ongoing.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news new delhi india India news delhi
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK