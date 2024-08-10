In the aftermath of heavy rains in the national capital, a building collapsed in the Mahendru Enclave of Model Town on Saturday

According to eyewitnesses, the structure that collapsed in Delhi's Model Town on Saturday, housed a banquet hall. Pic/PTI

According to Delhi Fire Services, some people are feared to be trapped in the building.

Paras, an eyewitness to the incident, said, "This was an old banquet hall that has collapsed. It fell around 3 pm."

While Paras managed to escape unhurt, his child suffered some scratches in the incident. There was some repair work going on in the rear part of the building when it collapsed. Locals alerted the authorities immediately as some people are reportedly buried under the debris of the structure.



The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has arrived at the spot. Further details are awaited.



On Friday, two people were injured in the Dichaon area of Delhi after the wall of a school run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) fell on them along with an uprooted tree amid heavy rains.

"Due to heavy rain, an old and big neem tree was uprooted and fell on an MCD school wall, which then collapsed on two motorcycle riders. The duo was taking shelter under the tree during the rain," a police officer said.

The injured have been identified as Rajesh, 25, and Ashok Kumar Yadav, 32. They were taken to Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital by the police control room officers.

Both the motorcycles were damaged in the incident.

The duo has been discharged from the hospital, police officers said.

(With ANI inputs)



