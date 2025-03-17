Congress MP from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Harish Chandra Meena, raised concerns about the project's focus, arguing that railways are a national asset meant to serve the entire nation

Shiv Sena MP from Thane, Naresh Mhaske, defended the project and highlighted its ambitious scope. File Pic

Listen to this article Opposition MPs question govt's focus on Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor x 00:00

Two Opposition MPs on Monday questioned the government's priorities and rationale behind selecting the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor for the country's first bullet train and asked the Centre to prioritise other regions as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress MP from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Harish Chandra Meena, raised concerns about the project's focus, arguing that railways are a national asset meant to serve the entire nation.

"Railways are an asset of the nation and entire India hopes they will promote unity and development," he said while speaking during a discussion on demand for grants for railways.

Meena criticized the choice of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route and also highlighted the extensive existing infrastructure connecting the two cities.

"There are already 25 flights every day between Mumbai and Ahmedabad along with national highways, expressways and elevated roads. If you wanted to build a bullet train, why not between Mumbai and Hyderabad, Mumbai and Bangalore, or even Mumbai and Delhi?" he asked.

Meena argued that the project's estimated cost of Rs 1.65 lakh crore could be better utilized for other pressing needs.

"This money could have been used to waive farmers' loans, provide Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers or restore the old pension scheme for retired employees," he added.

Joining the criticism, Rajeev Rai of the Samajwadi Party (SP) also questioned the government's regional focus.

He urged the government to consider air traffic patterns from other major cities before making such significant investments.

"Before running a bullet train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, take a look at the air traffic and fares between Varanasi and Delhi, Lucknow and Delhi, or Patna and Delhi. People in these regions also deserve improved facilities," Rai said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP from Maharashtra's Thane, Naresh Ganpat Mhaske, defended the project and highlighted its ambitious scope.

"It is the forward-thinking vision of the NDA alliance that the country's first bullet train will pass through Thane on its way to Mumbai. For this, the nation's first undersea tunnel between Mumbai and Thane has also begun," he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever