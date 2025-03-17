The man dumped tur, soybean and cotton produce in front of a government office in Wardha district

The MPs and MLAs from Maharashtra should ensure that farmers get proper MSP, the protesting man demanded. Representational Pic/File

A man dumped his farm produce in front of a government office in Wardha district of Maharashtra on Monday as part of protest against the policies of Centre, reported the PTI.

The man who was identified as Bala Jagtap reportedly dumped tur, soybean and cotton produce in front of a government office in Wardha on Monday to protest against the "anti-farmer" policies of the Union government, according to the PTI.

Bala Jagtap, who hails from Arvi village and is founder of an outfit called Prahaar Social Forum, threw the crops in front of the sub-divisional office.

"I want to raise the plight of farmers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP MPs and MLAs from Maharashtra should put pressure to ensure farmers get proper MSP for their produce," Bala Jagtap told reporters on Monday.

Govt prioritises infra development, agriculture to achieve goal of Viksit Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday said that the Mahayuti government has prioritised infrastructure development along with agriculture, industries, employment generation and welfare schemes to achieve the goal of "Viksit Maharashtra', reported the PTI.

Replying to a debate in the legislative assembly on the state budget 2025-26, Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio, said a political will is needed to dream big and achieve bigger development goals.

The Mahayuti government has the strength and political will, he said.

He said that if the road infrastructure and network are expanded, the productivity of industries grows, farmers bear less expenditure on transportation, fuel is saved, and the economy gets a boost, according to the PTI.

Ajit Pawar said that the artificial intelligence (AI) technology will give a fresh lease of life to agriculture in the state and make farmers prosperous.

The minister said that due to the government's focus on the development of agriculture, the growth rate of the sector rose to 8.7 per cent in 2024-25 compared to 3.3 per cent in 2023-24.

He said the AI technology will provide crop management guidance and increase productivity, the news agency reported.

To achieve developmental goals, Ajit Pawar said the government has two options-- increase revenue and take low-interest loans for development works.

(with PTI inputs)