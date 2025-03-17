Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance ministry, made this statement during his reply to the budget discussion in the state legislative assembly on Monday

During the discussion on the state budget on Monday, several legislative members raised questions regarding the Ladki Bahin Yojana. File Pic

Reiterating that the state government has no plan to wind up the welfare scheme aimed at empowering women, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar stated, "Whenever a scheme is introduced, it often needs repairs (or amendments). We will make the necessary amendments."

During the discussion on the state budget, several legislative members raised questions regarding the Ladki Bahin Yojana, particularly about when the government plans to increase the financial assistance amount provided through the welfare scheme, as promised during the assembly poll campaign. Other concerns included the scrutiny process of beneficiaries and whether any action would be taken, such as reclaiming the amounts given to women beneficiaries now deemed ineligible after the commencement of the scrutiny process.

Before the state polls, the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the NCP–Ajit Pawar camp (Mahayuti) launched the Ladki Bahin Yojana. Under the scheme, the state government provides Rs. 1500 in monthly allowances to women. During the poll campaign, the MVA assured that if voted to power, the amount would be raised to Rs. 3000 per month. In competition with the MVA (Congress, Sharad Pawar-led NCP, and Shiv Sena—UBT faction), the Mahayuti announced during the campaign that they would hike the amount to Rs. 2100 per month.

The government’s response to these queries and the future of the scheme remains to be seen as it considers necessary amendments to ensure its effectiveness and sustainability.