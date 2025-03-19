The accused, a native of Uttarakhand, had come to Hyderabad in February to commit property offences and make money. As part of his plan, he was moving around the posh locality of Jubilee Hills, the Deputy Commissioner of Police informed

The man was caught on camera breaking into the MP's residence in the early hours of March 16. Representational pic

A 48-year-old man, who broke into the house of Mahabubnagar Member of Parliament (MP) DK Aruna, was apprehended on Tuesday, police said.

The accused, a native of Uttarakhand, had arrived in Hyderabad in February with the intention of committing property offences to make money. As part of his plan, he was observed moving around the posh locality of Jubilee Hills, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) SM Vijay Kumar told PTI Videos.

Following his modus operandi, he randomly selected the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP's house, the DCP added. The man was caught on camera breaking into the MP's residence in the early hours of March 16.

The accused scaled the house's compound wall, broke the windshield of the kitchen window, and roamed inside for an hour, attempting to steal cash, PTI reported.

However, when he couldn’t find any, he left the premises, the officer said.

The MP’s driver filed a complaint with the police, stating that after reviewing CCTV footage, it was found that an unknown individual wearing a mask entered the premises by scaling the wall. The person broke the kitchen window on the first floor, cut the CCTV wires, and remained inside before fleeing.

Following the complaint, a case was registered at the Jubilee Hills Police Station in Hyderabad, PTI reported. The police formed eight teams to apprehend the accused. After analysing CCTV footage and gathering specific information, the police arrested the man on Tuesday.

The police further stated that the accused had been involved in similar offences in Delhi.

3 arrested in Delhi burglary case; cops recover stolen items

Delhi Police has solved a burglary case with the arrest of three suspects and recovered stolen items, including jewellery, electronic gadgets, and important documents from them, officers said on Tuesday.

The burglary was reported in the Mundka area of West Delhi on March 16. Around 20 gold ornaments, 33 silver coins, one silver ring, two laptops, a mobile phone, and important documents were stolen from the area, the police said.

They scanned CCTV footage from the vicinity of the crime scene, which showed a suspect carrying a backpack. The police tracked his movements to a motorcycle that picked him up near Rohtak Road. The owner of the bike, Vinit, turned out to be the brother of one of the accused, Sumit.

"Further investigation led to the arrest of Sumit (24), Gourav (22), and Girwar Singh (39), all residents of Bahadurgarh in Haryana. All three had previous criminal records. A search is underway to arrest Vinit," a police officer said.

(With PTI inputs)