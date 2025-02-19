Breaking News
ISIS module case: Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against Mohammad Shoeb Khan
PM Modi holds talks with Amir of Qatar, says had 'very productive meeting'
Maharashtra extends deadline for affixing HSRP to April 30
Driver rams car into Mira Road residential society, injures security guards
Maharashtra cabinet approves anti-narcotics task force expansion
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > News > India News > Article > Maha Kumbh 2025 Bus carrying devotees collides with truck at MP Chhattisgarh border one dead multiple injured

Maha Kumbh 2025: Bus carrying devotees collides with truck at MP-Chhattisgarh border; one dead, multiple injured

Updated on: 19 February,2025 11:01 AM IST  |  Pendra
ANI |

Top

The accident occurred while on their way to Praygraj due to the truck parked in the middle of the road, official said

Maha Kumbh 2025: Bus carrying devotees collides with truck at MP-Chhattisgarh border; one dead, multiple injured

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Maha Kumbh 2025: Bus carrying devotees collides with truck at MP-Chhattisgarh border; one dead, multiple injured
x
00:00

In a tragic accident, a bus full of devotees travelling to Prayagraj collided with a truck on the Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh border.


The incident from Wednesday morning killed one person and left several others injured, officials said.


Sub-divisional police officer Shyam Sidar said that the bus collided with a truck loaded with coal. He further informed that the injured victims have been referred to the Annupur District Hospital.


"A bus travelling from Raipur collided with a backdown trailer loaded with coal that was standing at the Anuppur-Chhattisgarh border. Many devotees have been injured, and one has died. The injured have been referred to the Anuppur District Hospital," the official told ANI.

The accident happened due to the truck parked in the middle of the road...Highway patrolling is investigating the matter," he added.

Further investigations are underway by the highway patrolling team, the official added.

More details are awaited from the incident.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025 news india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK