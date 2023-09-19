Breaking News
Punjab: At least eight passengers dead as bus falls into canal in Muktsar
Ganeshotsav 2023: Maharashtra CM Shinde offers prayers to lord Ganesha
Teen jumps in front of metro train at Noida station, hospitalised
DCW chief welcomes govt's decision to table Women Reservation Bill
Lake levels in reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai at 97.63 per cent
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > India News > Article > Bus coach crashes in Austria woman killed 20 injured

Bus coach crashes in Austria; woman killed, 20 injured

Updated on: 19 September,2023 06:19 PM IST  |  Berlin
AP |

Top

The accident took place near the village of Micheldorf in Carinthia state in central Austria

Bus coach crashes in Austria; woman killed, 20 injured

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Bus coach crashes in Austria; woman killed, 20 injured
x
00:00

A bus coach travelling through Austria on Tuesday went off the road and crashed on its side, killing a woman and injuring 20 other passengers, Austria's APA agency reported.


The accident took place near the village of Micheldorf in Carinthia state in central Austria. The coach was on its way from Berlin via Linz in Austria to Trieste in northern Italy, Austrian broadcaster ORF reported.


Passengers on the double-decker bus included citizens from Austria, Germany, Italy, Slovenia, Italy and Ukraine, APA reported.


The woman who died was a 19-year-old Austrian, APA reported.

Most of the injured were taken to a hospital in Friesach, and one seriously injured a 25-year-old German woman was transferred to a hospital in Klagenfurt.

According to the Red Cross, the bus probably hit a concrete guardrail and overturned, APA reported.

Fifty-five emergency staffers belonging to several local fire departments were involved in the rescue operation.

The Althofen fire department said that numerous passengers, including injured people, were still in the bus when the rescuers arrived. Three people had to be freed from the vehicle by using hydraulic equipment. The remaining passengers were helped out of the overturned bus by the rescuers using ladders, APA reported.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Should housing societies be more cautious with their elevators and sewer lines?
austria world news news International news ukraine

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK