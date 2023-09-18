Mumbai: 9-year-old child dies, his mother injured in accident Eastern Expressway 

On the evening of September 17, Suchita Walve (37) was riding her scooter with her 9-year-old son, from Pant Nagar to Bhandup when the accident took place, an official said

In a tragic hit-and-run incident, a 9-year-old child lost his life while his mother sustained injuries. The incident occurred on Sunday evening on the Eastern Expressway in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai. The Pant Nagar police have registered a case against unknown motorists, an official said.

On the evening of September 17, Suchita Walve (37) was riding her scooter with her 9-year-old son, Shreeyansh, from Pant Nagar to Bhandup. While they were on the flyover at Ghatkopar junction, an unknown vehicle abruptly cut them off, causing both mother and child to fall onto the road, the police official said.

"Shreeyansh suffered severe injuries and was taken to Rajawadi Hospital, where they allegedly refused to admit them. They then went to Sapna Hospital, where they were also asked to shift. Finally, they went to Zynova Hospital, where they were admitted, but doctors declared the boy dead at 3:35 pm," stated Ganesh Wanarkar, the deceased boy's father, in his statement to the police. Suchita sustained injuries to her legs.

Following a complaint from Wanarkar, an FIR was registered against unknown individuals under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death due to negligence), 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering the life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act endangering the life or personal safety of others), and other relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act 1988.