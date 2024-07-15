Breaking News
Bus falls off bridge in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, several injured

Updated on: 15 July,2024 08:45 AM IST  |  Uttarakhand
ANI |

A bus from the Moradabad depot was en route from Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) to Dehradun when it went out of control near the bridge and fell down

A Moradabad Roadways bus fell off a bridge near VIP Ghat in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, on Sunday evening, leaving several people injured. Officials confirmed that there were no casualties in the accident. According to police, the bus was en route from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh to Dehradun when it lost control and plunged off the bridge.


"A bus from the Moradabad depot was en route from Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) to Dehradun when it went out of control near the bridge and fell down. The passengers sustained injuries, but there were no serious injuries reported," Haridwar SP Swatantra Kumar Singh told ANI.


He added that upon receiving the information, a police team reached the spot, and with the help of others, the injured passengers were rescued and transported to the hospital. "As a precautionary measure, the fire team also arrived at the scene along with the police force. All the passengers were safely rescued, and the injured were taken to the hospital," he said.


SP Singh also noted that although traffic was initially disrupted by the incident, it was restored by the force and traffic police. More details are awaited.

national news haridwar uttarakhand

