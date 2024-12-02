Breaking News
Cab driver nabbed for robbing woman at gunpoint in Gurugram

Cab driver nabbed for robbing woman at gunpoint in Gurugram

Updated on: 02 December,2024 11:05 PM IST  |  Gurugram
PTI |

Top

Police arrested the accused, a native of Uttar Pradesh living as a tenant at Badha village in Gurugram district

Cab driver nabbed for robbing woman at gunpoint in Gurugram

Representational Pic/File

Cab driver nabbed for robbing woman at gunpoint in Gurugram
Gurugram Police has arrested a cab driver for robbing a woman passenger at gunpoint, officials said on Monday.


According to the complaint filed by the woman, she booked a cab from Airia Mall to Microtek Greenburg, a housing society in Sector 86, on November 29, police said.


However, as soon as the cab reached Sector 83, the driver pointed a gun at her, forced her to transfer Rs 55,000 from her mobile phone, and fled from the spot after snatching her bag, the complaint said, as per the police.


Police arrested the accused -- Sonu Singh, a native of Uttar Pradesh living as a tenant at Badha village in Gurugram district -- on Sunday after registering an FIR at the Kherki Daula police station under the relevant sections of law, officials said.

"A city court on Monday remanded the accused to one-day police custody. The recovery (of money) will be made after interrogating the accused," a spokesperson for Gurugram Police said.

Gurugram Crime News India news national news india

