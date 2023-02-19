Breaking News
Cabinet committee for new liquor policy in Madhya Pradesh

Updated on: 19 February,2023 08:57 AM IST  |  Bhopal
BJP leader Uma Bharti


Amid senior BJP leader Uma Bharti’s demand for a “controlled liquor policy”, the Madhya Pradesh government has set up a cabinet committee to submit recommendations on a new framework for the sector, an official said on Saturday.


A new policy was supposed to be announced on January 31 but got delayed, apparently due to Bharti’s demands, including closure of ‘ahatas’ (area for drinking attached to a liquor shop) and ban on liquor shops in a one-kilometre radius around schools and some other establishments, sources said.



The committee, which will make recommendations for the excise policy for the fiscal 2023-24, has Home Minister Narottam Mishra, Forest Minister Vijay Shah, Finance and Excise Minister Jagdish Devda, Urban Development Bhupendra Singh and Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary as members, while the principal secretary of the Commercial Tax Department will be its secretary.


Bharti has been campaigning against liquor consumption and has asked the BJP government of Shivraj Singh Chouhan not to cash in on the drinking habit of people through a liberal excise regime.

Bharti had stayed in a temple in Bhopal for four days last month and had told reporters at the time that she was waiting for the new excise policy incorporating her suggestions, as promised to her by the chief minister.

She had ended her temple stay on January 31 as the policy was not announced, after which the she announced the launch of the “madhushala mein gaushala” (cowshed in liquor vend) programme.

No liquor scam: Kejri

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asserted that there was no “liquor scam” in Delhi and excise policy case was created as a result of “political vendetta and conspiracy”, ahead of his deputy Manish Sisodia’s questioning by the CBI slated for Sunday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

