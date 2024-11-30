Cameras in Jim Corbett spying on women: Study

A total of 270 residents around the Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand, including women, were interviewed over 14 months by researchers from the Cambridge University, UK

Cameras and drones planted in Corbett National Park for conservation activities, such as monitoring animals, are being deliberately misused by local government officials and men to surveil women without consent, a study has found. The study, published in the journal Environment and Planning F, revealed that forest rangers intentionally flew drones over women to scare them and prevent them from collecting natural resources, despite their legal entitlement to do so.

A total of 270 residents around the Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand, including women, were interviewed over 14 months by researchers from the Cambridge University, UK.

