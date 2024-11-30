Breaking News
Cameras in Jim Corbett spying on women: Study

Updated on: 30 November,2024 07:37 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

A total of 270 residents around the Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand, including women, were interviewed over 14 months by researchers from the Cambridge University, UK

Jim Corbett Park. Pic/iStock

Cameras and drones planted in Corbett National Park for conservation activities, such as monitoring animals, are being deliberately misused by local government officials and men to surveil women without consent, a study has found. The study, published in the journal Environment and Planning F, revealed that forest rangers intentionally flew drones over women to scare them and prevent them from collecting natural resources, despite their legal entitlement to do so.


A total of 270 residents around the Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand, including women, were interviewed over 14 months by researchers from the Cambridge University, UK.


uttarakhand national park Drones new delhi news India news

