Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri opted for a resort at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand for their pheras and looked complete as they posed together creating memories for a lifetime

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri's wedding photos

Listen to this article Surbhi Jyoti ties the knot with Sumit Suri, shares first photos from dreamy wedding x 00:00

Popular television actress Surbhi Jyoti is officially married. On Sunday night she took to Instagram and dropped the first pictures from her dreamy wedding with beau Sumit Suri. Unlike the mundane beige and pastel brides, Surbhi opted for a bespoke red lehenga and also wore the traditional red choora on her special day.

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri are officially married

Surbhi took to Instagram and wrote “Shubh Vivah” as she shared her wedding pictures with Sumit Suri. The couple opted for an outdoor venue for their pheras and looked complete as they posed together creating memories for a lifetime. The ceremony took place at Aahana luxury resort at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. Surbhi’s choice of bridal trousseau was loved by netizens as she flaunted the traditional red colour. The duo wore customised outfits by ace designer Neeta Lulla.

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri’s pre-wedding festivities

Earlier, Surbhi treated fans with a series of photos from her haldi ceremony. For the occasion, she wore a yellow ethnic outfit, and the groom was seen wearing a light pink colour kurta. The couple can be seen having a blast with their family and friends while applying haldi on each other's faces. They are also seen dancing to the beats of dhol. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Yellow Love Affair."

On Saturday, Surbhi took to Instagram and shared mesmerizing images with Sumit from their mehendi ceremony in the lap of nature. The photos showed the couple dressed in green-coloured outfits, and striking adorable poses.

Surbhi Jyoti’s work front

Surbhi, who hails from Jalandhar in Punjab, started her career in regional theatre and films. She has also been a radio jockey. She worked in Punjabi language films ‘Ik Kudi Punjab Di’, ‘Raula Pai Gaya’ and ‘Munde Patiala De’ as well as the Punjabi television series ‘Akiyaan To Door Jayen Na’ and ‘Kach Diyan Wanga’. She rose to fame after her portrayal of Zoya Farooqui in the romantic drama ‘Qubool Hai’, for which she won numerous awards. She received wider attention after portraying a shape-shifting serpent named Bela Sehgal in the supernatural series ‘Naagin 3’.