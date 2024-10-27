After sharing pictures from her Mehendi ceremony yesterday, Surbhi Jyoti has now posted photos from her Haldi ceremony, where she’s having a great time with friends

Surbhi Jyoti & Sumit Suri

Actress Surbhi Jyoti is tying the knot today, October 27, and her wedding celebrations are already underway. After sharing pictures from her Mehendi ceremony yesterday, she has now posted photos from her Haldi ceremony, where she’s having a great time with friends.

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri’s Haldi celebration pictures

In one photo, she’s even seen dancing to the beat of the dhol. These pictures are quickly going viral on social media, with fans loving the updates and eagerly waiting to see her wedding look. Surbhi Jyoti is dressed in a yellow suit while her friends shower her with flower petals. Sumit Suri is wearing a light pink kurta-pajama. In the second photo, the couple poses with friends, and in the third, Surbhi is seen dancing to dhol beats, with gajra adorning her wrists. The fourth photo shows the bride and groom posing together, and in the fifth, they apply turmeric to each other. The sixth photo captures Rithvik Dhanjani playfully lifting Surbhi.

The caption for these joyful photos reads, "Yellow Love Affair."

A glimpse into Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri's mehendi ceremony

She recently shared photos from her mehendi ceremony on Instagram, captioned “Mehandi Shagna di.” The pictures capture Surbhi and Sumit’s joy as they celebrate with close friends and family. The couple looked thrilled, even dancing together, as they get ready to start this new chapter.

For her mehendi ceremony, Naagin 3 actress Surbhi Jyoti wore a beautiful green Patiala suit decorated with sequins and red-and-gold embroidery. She added a light pink sheer dupatta, gold jewelry, and kept her makeup minimal for a lovely, elegant look. Sumit matched her style with a coordinating kurta-pyjama set, perfectly complementing her outfit for the occasion.

Surbhi Jyoti & Sumit Suri to get married at a luxury resort in Jim Corbett National Park

If reports are to be believed, they have booked a beautiful luxury resort in Jim Corbett National Park. Earlier 'Hindustan Times' quoted a source sharing that Surbhi and Sumit are very much aware of the natural surroundings and the need for environmental conservation. Hence, they are looking forward to several eco-friendly rituals. 'HT' mentioned that the celebration will be an ode to "various elements of nature, a symbolic tribute to earth, water, fire, air, and space."