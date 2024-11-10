Canada High Commission under increased security after Sikh protest in Delhi

Breaking News
Updated on: 10 November,2024 10:25 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI

Security outside Canada High Commission in Delhi. Pic/PTI

Security was beefed up outside the Canada High Commission in Chanakyapuri area after Hindu-Sikh group held a protest there denouncing the attack on a Hindu Temple in Canada.


Many Sikh protesters climbed the barricades and raised slogans against the violence inside a temple in Canada's Brampton.


The protest was held under the banner of Hindu Sikh Global Forum, which claimed more than 1,200 Sikhs, 300 of them women, participated in the demonstration.


Delhi Police was seen pleading the protestors to stay behind the barricades.

"We have deployed additional force and barricadings have been done outside of the High Commission of Canada following a protest march call. Our teams are not allowing anyone to breach the law and order," a senior police officer said.

The Forum said it submitted a memorandum to the Canadian Embassy demanding immediate investigation and action against the culprits.

"The Sikh community has always been contributing to the construction of the temple and the kind of allegations being levelled against the community are being made to divide Hindus and Sikhs, which the community will never tolerate," it said in a statement.

Protestors carrying Khalistani flags clashed with people at a Hindu temple in Brampton on November 3, triggering condemnation by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Indian government.

