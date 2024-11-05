"You would have seen a statement first by our official spokesperson and also the expression of concern by our Prime Minister," Jaishankar told reporters in Canberra

Khalistanis clashed with Hindus in Brampton on Sunday. Pic/X@pvs000

Canada giving space to extremist forces: EAM condemns attack

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday took a strong exception to the Hindu temple incident in Brampton and said it tells in a way the "political space" which is being given to "extremist forces" in Canada.

He said this in response to queries related to the incident that took place in Canada on Sunday and the ongoing diplomatic row between India and Canada, during a joint press briefing with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong here.

In Canada's Brampton, protestors carrying Khalistani flags clashed with people at the Hindu Sabha temple on Sunday and disrupted a consular event co-organised by the temple authorities and the Indian Consulate.

The external affairs minister is on an official visit to Australia from November 3-7.

The development comes as India-Canada ties remain deeply troubled over the North American country's alleged support to Khalistani separatists and its accusation of India's involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen who has been designated a terrorist by India.

India targeted Sikh activists in Canada: Australian FM

Australia’s foreign minister on Tuesday raised allegations with her Indian counterpart stating that India has targeted Sikh activists in Canada. Foreign Minister Penny Wong said she discussed the Canadian allegations with Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar while he was in the Australian capital, Canberra.

India has denied Canada’s allegation that Indian Home Minister Amit Shah ordered the targeting of Sikh activists inside Canada. Wong said her message to the Sikh community was that people have a right to be safe and respected in Australia, regardless of who they are.

“We’ve made clear our concerns about the allegations under investigation. We’ve said that we respect Canada’s judicial process,” Wong said at a news conference with Jaishankar.

