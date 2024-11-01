Canadian allegations against Amit Shah concerning, says US

Breaking News
01 November,2024
In response to a question Morrison said he “confirmed” Shah’s name to The Washington Post

Canada’s allegations against Union Home Minister Amit Shah are “concerning”, the US said on Wednesday, noting that it would continue to consult Ottawa on the issue. “The allegations made by the government of Canada are concerning, and we will continue to consult with the Canadian government about those allegations,” State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference.


Canada’s National Security and Intelligence Adviser Nathalie Drouin and Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister David Morrison members of the national security committee of the Canadian Parliament confirmed a leaked Washington Post reports alleging that Shah was behind the campaign of targeting Khalistani separatists in Canada. In response to a question Morrison said he “confirmed” Shah’s name to The Washington Post.


