Canadian minister: Amit Shah ordered the targeting of Sikh separatists

Canadian minister: Amit Shah ordered the targeting of Sikh separatists

Updated on: 31 October,2024 07:17 AM IST  |  Ottawa
Agencies |

Canadian authorities have repeatedly said they have shared evidence of that with Indian authorities.

Canada’s Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister David Morrison. FILE PIC/X

A Canadian official alleged on Tuesday that Indian Home Minister Amit Shah ordered a campaign of violence, intimidation and intelligence-gathering targeting Sikh separatists inside Canada.


Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister David Morrison told Parliament members of the national security committee that he had confirmed Shah’s name to The Washington Post, which first reported the allegations. Morrison did not say how Canada knew of Shah’s alleged involvement.


Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a year ago that Canada had credible evidence agents of the Indian government were involved in the murder of Canadian Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia in June 2023.


Canadian authorities have repeatedly said they have shared evidence of that with Indian authorities. Indian government officials have repeatedly denied Canada has provided evidence and have called the allegations absurd.

