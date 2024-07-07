Mumbai hit and run case: How drunk brat tried to destroy evidence after killing woman

Mihir Shah, 24, son of Shinde Sena leader Rajesh, first tried to remove his BMW car’s number plate, before removing the party sticker to hide his real identity

The BMW on the premises of the Worli police station on Sunday; The Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) sticker that the accused scratched out after the accident. Pics/Ashish Raje; Pradeep Nakhawa and his wife Kaveri, who lost her life on Sunday morning; Mihir Shah, the accused who is believed to have been under the influence of alcohol

The Worli police have launched a manhunt to nab Mihir Shah, the 24-year-old son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, whose BMW slammed into a scooter, killing a 45-year-old woman, around 5.20 am on Sunday.

The deceased, Kaveri Nakhawa, and her husband Pradeep Nakhawa, 50, had gone to Crawford Market and were on their way to their residence at Worli Koliwada when the mishap occurred. According to the police, Mihir and a few friends had been to the Global Tapas Bar in Juhu where they had spent Rs 18,000.

The BMW on the premises of the Worli police station on Sunday. Pic/Ashish Raje; (right) Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, who has been detained by the police

Mihir and his driver Rajrishi Bidawat, 31, abandoned their car near Kalanagar and then parted ways. He was fully aware that he had committed a crime so he removed the number plate and kept it in the backseat. He also tried to destroy the sticker on the car. Hence, we have added sections pertaining to the destruction of evidence under the BNS [Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita],” said a police officer on condition of anonymity.

‘Driver wouldn’t stop’

Pradeep Nakhawa, a fisherman by profession, told mid-day, “We were near Atria Mall when I heard a loud bang and saw that my wife was on the bonnet of a BMW. The driver then hit the brakes. I told the driver to stop the car but he didn’t listen. He dragged my wife for three kilometres. Helpless, I went to the police station to inform them that my wife was missing after the mishap.”

Krishnakant Upadhyay, DCP, Zone 3, addresses the media at Worli; (right) Pradeep Nakhawa (centre), husband of the deceased. Pics/Ashish Raje

Nikita Patil, 35, a relative of Kaveri Nakhawa, said, “The couple had gone to Crawford Market to fetch fish and they were on their way home when the incident took place. Mihir dragged her for up to three kilometres, and she would have been alive if he had stopped. I demand strict action against the accused. Pradeep has sustained hip injuries and is deeply traumatised by his wife’s sudden demise.”

Krishnakant Upadhyay, DCP, Zone 3, said, “Kaveri Nakhawa was taken to Nair Hospital where she was declared brought dead. We recorded her husband’s statement and then registered an FIR against Mihir and Rajrishi. We have detained Rajrishi and Mihir’s father Rajesh Shah.”

Timeline of tragedy

According to the police, Mihir had partied in Global Tapas Bar in Juhu and was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and driving the vehicle when the incident took place. However, they want to apprehend him and take his blood samples. “During the investigation, the driver revealed that Mihir was drunk,” said a police officer.

“After drinking in the bar, Mihir was driven to Goregaon. He told his driver to take him to Marine Drive. After reaching their destination, Mihir went behind the wheel,” said a police officer.

After dragging Kaveri, the duo abandoned the car at Kalanagar and tried to destroy the evidence. “They removed the number plate and also tried to scratch out the sticker on the car. Rajrishi then went to Borivli,” a police officer said. “Mihir has studied up to Std X and helps his father, who is associated with the Shiv Sena in Palghar district, run his business,” the officer added.

Father, driver detained

The Worli police had earlier detained Rajesh Shah, Rajrishi and a female friend of Mihir’s. Rajesh Shah and Rajrishi Bidawat were later arrested for “not cooperating with the police”. “We have enough evidence against the duo and have hence arrested them,” said DCP Krishnakant Upadhyay.

Mihir Shah has allegedly switched off his mobile phone and is untraceable. “Mihir had gone to the friend after the incident, hence, we have detained her. We went to his residence in Borivli but no one was present there,” said a police officer.

Mihir and Rajrishi have been booked under Sections 105 (culpable Homicide not amounting to murder), 281 (rash driving), 125 (an act endangering human life), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) and 324 (whoever commits mischief and thereby causes damage) of the BNS.

5.20am

Approximate time incident occurred