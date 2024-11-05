Clashes at Hindu temple in Canada unacceptable, PM Trudeau says

Hindu organisations call for peaceful protest as attack on Sunday draws widespread condemnation

Protestors carrying Khalistani flags clashed with people at a Hindu temple in Brampton, triggering condemnation by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who said every Canadian has the right to practise their faith freely and safely.

On Sunday, a protest occurred at the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton and unverified videos on social media appeared to show demonstrators holding banners in support of Khalistan, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

The videos showed fist fights and people striking each other with poles on what appears to be the grounds surrounding the Hindu Sabha Mandir temple.

Taking to X, Trudeau thanked the local authorities for the swift response to protect the community and probe this incident. “The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely. Thank you to the Peel Regional Police for swiftly responding to protect the community and investigate this incident,” Trudeau said in a post on X on Monday.

Meanwhile, the High Commission of India in Ottawa also issued a strong statement on Monday condemning the recent attack on Brampton’s Hindu Sabha temple by “anti-India” elements.

Hindu organisations protest

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) has called for a peaceful protest today in show of solidarity against “Khalistani intimidation” and “anti-Hindu” hatred. The protest on Monday has been called at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton and the Laxmi Narayan Temple in Surrey. “After a day of violence against Hindu temples in Canada, let’s stand united against Khalistani intimidation and anti-Hindu hate,” CoHNA posted on X.

‘Leaders failed’

Canadian MP Kevin Vuong on Monday stressed that the leaders of the country are failing to safeguard the Hindu community. Stating that Canada has become a “safe harbour for radicals”, he affirmed that everyone deserves to “worship in peace”.

“Alarming to see an attack on Hindu Canadians. From Khalistani extremists to terrorist cosplayers, Canada has become a safe harbour for radicals. Our leaders are failing to safeguard Hindus as they have Christians and Jewish Canadians,” Vuong posted on X.

Congressman slams Canada

Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar also criticised Canadian authorities for what he describes as political manoeuvring and failure to protect Hindu communities.

3

No. of people held for protest over the attack