Congress says will conduct caste census in Rajasthan as well as at national level if party comes to power

Listen to this article Caste census is ‘X-ray’ of country: Rahul Gandhi x 00:00

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday raised the caste census pitch, describing it as an ‘X-ray’ of the country. “If it is not known whose population is how much, then how will we talk about participation,” he said. Gandhi said the Congress will conduct caste census in Rajasthan if it comes to power and also do so at the national level if the party forms the government at the Centre. Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue, he said earlier the PM used to say he is from OBC but the day he (Gandhi) raised the demand of caste census, Modi started saying there is only once caste in India- the poor.

“Modi said there is only one caste in the country--the poor--but he did not say that there is another caste of billionaires also. That is Adani, Ambani’s caste. They have a special caste,” he said.

Telangana made into ‘debt ridden’ state by KCR

Telangana, which was a revenue surplus state when it was formed in 2014 became a revenue deficit state and the “credit” goes to CM, Nirmala Sitharaman alleged on Tuesday. She said the next two to three generations of state will end up repaying the debts. She said Telangana is opposing bringing liquor, petrol and diesel into the GST purview and opined that if they come under GST, the rates would be reasonable.

Cong promises welfare for farmers, youth

Congress released its manifesto promising a caste survey, schemes for farmers and youth, including 10 lakh job opportunities. Doubling the amount for beneficiaries under the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance scheme from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh annually and interest-free loan up to R5 lakh to small traders among other things.

Congress symbol of corruption: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Congress is a symbol of corruption, nepotism and appeasement -- three evils preventing India from becoming a developed nation. PM said Congress leaders are unruly and people are suffering as the ruling party has handed them over to robbers, rioters and criminals.

Congress will get less than 20 seats: KCR

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday said BRS would come to power with a better majority than in the past and that Congress would get less than 20 out of the total 119 seats.

