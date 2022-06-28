CBI arrests absconding accused in Vyapam scam case

It was alleged that during the Forest Guard Recruitment Test-2013 conducted by Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, also known as Vyapam, Hari Om Gupta had appeared in the written examination against roll no. 394262 impersonating as original candidate

The CBI has arrested a man from Maharashtra's Latur who had been absconding in a Vyapam scam case, officials said on Tuesday.

It was alleged that during the Forest Guard Recruitment Test-2013 conducted by Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, also known as Vyapam, Hari Om Gupta had appeared in the written examination against roll no. 394262 impersonating as original candidate, they said.

He was earlier arrested and put on trial by the state police, they said.

"During the trial, the said accused having permanent address in District Maharajganj (Uttar Pradesh), fled from the judicial process and non-bailable warrant was issued against him by the trial court," CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said.

In order to track him, the CBI visited various places in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

He was traced in Latur and arrested by the CBI, they said.

